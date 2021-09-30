Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,464 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,675,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,872,000 after purchasing an additional 241,506 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 226.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.05. The stock had a trading volume of 198,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $305.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.
In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
