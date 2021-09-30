Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,464 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,675,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,872,000 after purchasing an additional 241,506 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 226.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.05. The stock had a trading volume of 198,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $305.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

