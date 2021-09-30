Systelligence LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Systelligence LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.54. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,555. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

