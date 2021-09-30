Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STERIS stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,132. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

