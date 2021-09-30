Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.72. 355,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,687. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,600,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,698,000 after purchasing an additional 183,777 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

