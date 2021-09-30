Smoothy Hits Market Capitalization of $846,459.34 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $846,459.34 and $2.08 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00137235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,897.58 or 0.99863713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.18 or 0.06904816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.68 or 0.00761373 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

