BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.710-$7.935 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.54 billion.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,318. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. BRP has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

