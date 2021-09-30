-$0.27 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $6,726,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,046,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,208,465 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,373. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion and a PE ratio of -27.76. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.44.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

