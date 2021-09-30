Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $255.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

