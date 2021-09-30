Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $149.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,357. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

