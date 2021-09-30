Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Acquires New Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. KalVista Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.32% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALV. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after buying an additional 1,580,322 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after acquiring an additional 446,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $424.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

