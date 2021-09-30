Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Has $37.19 Million Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230,656 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics comprises about 1.5% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,855.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,290 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 6,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.