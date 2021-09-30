PhiloSmith Capital Corp Buys 700 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Safety Insurance Group comprises 0.1% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

