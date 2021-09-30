Ballentine Partners LLC Has $43.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $43,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

