Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 346.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,607,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 571,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

