Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $15.75 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $5.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.88. 22,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,455. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.57.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

