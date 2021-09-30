Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Beam Therapeutics worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

BEAM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,825. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

