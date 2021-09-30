CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.77. 414,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,414. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

