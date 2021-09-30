Carbon Reaches One Day Volume of $116,982.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $116,982.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00137235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,897.58 or 0.99863713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.18 or 0.06904816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.68 or 0.00761373 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRBNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.