$117.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $117.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.17 million to $118.50 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.97. 2,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156,508 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

