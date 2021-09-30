Brokerages Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,944. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

