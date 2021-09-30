AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 17,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.