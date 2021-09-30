EXMR FDN Achieves Market Cap of $18,800.67 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $18,800.67 and $6,903.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00322618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00118417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011476 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

