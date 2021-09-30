LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $11.03 million and $18,169.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00060602 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

