Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Reaches $8.47 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $57,938.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00118417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00168417 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 462,663,100 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

