WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of WNS worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,976. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

