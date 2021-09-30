Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

ADI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.04. 151,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,857. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

