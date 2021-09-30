Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 20,825 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

NYSE:WAB traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $86.94. 41,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

