Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,683.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,811. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,436.00 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,804.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,522.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,718 shares of company stock worth $406,270,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

