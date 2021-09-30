RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.