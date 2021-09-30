Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 616 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.37. The stock had a trading volume of 504,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

