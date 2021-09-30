Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

IWD traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $157.55. The company had a trading volume of 358,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,349. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

