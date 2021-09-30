Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Increased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,705 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $66,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 22.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.50. 151,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,640. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.