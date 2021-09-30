Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.45. 602,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,634. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.