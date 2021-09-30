Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $61,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.84. 25,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,432. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.04.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

