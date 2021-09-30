Nicholas Company Inc. Has $55.24 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $55,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

