Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 27,570 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $55,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.65. 12,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

