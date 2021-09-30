Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Target Price at $29.40

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 6,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $887.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

