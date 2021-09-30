Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,504. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

