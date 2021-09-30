Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,058. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,809 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

