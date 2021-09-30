Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,058. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
