Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,251,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,915,000 after buying an additional 228,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.20. 47,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

