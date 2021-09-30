Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $1.51 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00137390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,388.95 or 0.99892562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.34 or 0.06907550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.99 or 0.00762026 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,270,123 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

