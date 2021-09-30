FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Capitalization Hits $24,578.38

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 59.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $24,578.38 and approximately $4.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00662225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.60 or 0.01051210 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.