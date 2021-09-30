IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.30% of IAA worth $22,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in IAA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

