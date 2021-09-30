ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 29.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $625.66. 24,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,622. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.40. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

