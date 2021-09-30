Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $19,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 54.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

PKI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $175.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

