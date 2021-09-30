Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells 1,303 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

