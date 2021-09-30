Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski Sells 15,000 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FNF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after buying an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

