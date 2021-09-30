Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,216,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 642,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,894,816. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

