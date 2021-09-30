Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JUST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

JUST stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 4,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

