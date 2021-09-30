Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. 117,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,757. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

